Yerushalayim Should Be Shared Capital, U.K.’s Johnson Tells Palestinian Foreign Minister

LONDON (Reuters) -

Monday, January 8, 2018 at 12:04 pm |

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson walks to the Foreign Office in London, Monday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Yerushalayim should ultimately be the shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states, British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki on Monday, a statement from Britain’s foreign office said.

“I reiterated the U.K.’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the U.K.’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem,” Johnson said.

“It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.”