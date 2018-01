Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:28 am |

Tefillos at the kever on Sunday night. (Uman Express)

The yahrtzeit of the Vilednicker Rebbe, Harav Yisrael Dov Ber, zy”a, mechaber of the She’eiris Yisrael, was marked on Sunday night and Monday, in Ukraine.

In his time, the Rebbe was noted for his mofsim and was known as the Vilednicker tzaddik.

In light of his promise that whoever even just touches the door handle of the Ohel over his kever will merit a yeshuah, many groups traveled to Ukraine to daven at the kever on the day of the yahrtzeit.