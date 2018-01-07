Regional Briefs – January 7, 2018

Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 8:05 pm |

Bathroom Fan Caused Fire on Clinton Property

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. – A short in a bathroom fan caused the fire Wednesday at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, The Associated Press reported. The fire burned a hole in the ceiling of a building near the Clintons’ house that housed Secret Service agents.

Republican County Executive Won’t Run for Governor

ALBANY – A second Republican said Thursday he won’t challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo for reelection; Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wants to focus on his current position, his family and his advocacy for the disabled, The Associated Press reported. The only announced candidate is Assemblyman Brian Kolb.

Huge Plane Lands at Small Airport During Storm

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – The world’s largest passenger plane made an emergency landing at a small airport Thursday because of runway closures at JFK, WNYW reported. The Airbus A380 from Frankfurt, with a potential capacity of 850, landed at Stewart Airport. The runway was fine but not the gates.

New State Park Planned on 2 Closed NYC Landfills

BROOKLYN – Work began Thursday on a new state park at a 400-acre waterfront site that includes two landfills closed in 1983, The Associated Press reported. The city spent 17 years cleaning it up, with restoration completed in 2009. The park will include hiking and biking trails.