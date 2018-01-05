New Roads to Increase Safety, Security in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 5, 2018 at 3:56 am |

General view of Ariel. (Flash90)

The Defense Ministry is funding dozens of projects in Yehudah and Shomron to improve security and enhance the peace of mind of residents, according to a plan unveiled by the Ministry in recent days. Called “Keshet Yehonatan,” the plan includes improvements and upgrades on roads in Yehudah and Shomron, making them safer both from a security and road safety point of view.

The plan was unveiled before the heads of local and regional authorities in Yehudah and Shomron. A major aspect of the plan is the upgrading and widening of roads, both main and secondary. Several roads are being expanded to four lane highways (two lanes in each direction), while others are being straightened or outfitted with lights, traffic circles, and other safety features. According to Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan, who is in charge of the project, work is proceeding on several of the projects.

The community leaders in Yehudah and Shomron attending the meeting thanked Minister Ben-Dahan and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman for their efforts. According to Yesha Council head Hananel Dorani, “this plan is a major stepping stone for the ability of defense forces to operate more efficiently, and to improve the lives of residents. Our communities have a high standard of living and quality of life, and this plan will enhance that. We are very pleased with this plan, and now we will work with the government to acquire funding for it.”