Gaza Terrorists Fire Two Test Rockets, IDF Says

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 5, 2018 at 4:32 am |

An Israeli Navy vessel seen off the coast of Gaza. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

Gaza Arab terrorists fired two rockets early Friday, in an apparent test of new weapons, the IDF said. The two rockets were observed being fired and falling into the Mediterranean, far from Israeli coastal waters. Footage of the event will be analyzed in order to determine if improvements have been made to rockets and what extra defenses, if any, Israel will need to meet the new threat.

In an interview last weekend, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that rockets that were fired at Israel last Friday afternoon were manufactured in Iran and transferred to terrorist groups in Gaza. Iran has supplied these missiles to numerous groups, [but] it’s too soon to tell which one fired them,” Liberman told Hadashot News. “But an examination of the missiles indicates that they are from Iran.”

The IDF later in the week established that the missiles were fired by Islamic Jihad, but the IDF has said numerous times that it holds Hamas responsible for any terror activity in Gaza.

Despite the stormy weather Thursday night, IDF soldiers continued their roundups of terror suspects. Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 6 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.