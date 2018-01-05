Flights Resume at LaGuardia, JFK Airports

NEW YORK (AP) -

Friday, January 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm |

Front-loaders clearing snow at LaGuardia Airport Thursday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Flights have resumed at New York’s LaGuardia and JFK Airports a day after weather-related suspensions.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Friday that travelers still should check their flight’s status with airlines before going to the airport.

The winter storm that pummeled the East Coast on Thursday included strong winds and whiteout conditions.

New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport did not suspend flights, though it also experienced massive delays and cancellations as a result of the storm.