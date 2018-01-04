U.S., S. Korea to Delay Joint Military Exercises

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10:54 am |

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter jets (front) and South Korean air Force’s F-15K fly over South Korea during a joint military drill, South Korea in August 2017. (Republic of Korea Air Force/Yonhap/via Reuters)

The Pentagon said that the U.S. has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics.

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said that President Donald Trump agreed to the delay in consultation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Manning said in a brief written statement: “The Department of Defense supports the president’s decision and what is in the best interest of the ROK-U.S. alliance,” referring to the U.S. defense treaty with the Republic of Korea.

The decision pushes back a set of annual military exercises known as Foal Eagle, which normally are held between February and April. Foal Eagle is a series of exercises designed to test the readiness of the two countries’ militaries.

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.