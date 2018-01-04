Rishon LeTzion Residents Earn the Most, Study Shows

YERUSHALAYIM -

A view of Rishon LeTzion (Ori)

Rishon LeTzion is the city with the highest average monthly income in Israel – and it borders Bat Yam, which has one of the lowest. A new study by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) shows who spends what in the country’s largest cities, covering income and expenses in 14 major cities in Israel.

In Rishon LeTzion, the average household has NIS 19,182 in monthly income, and residents of that city are also the biggest savers in Israel, with the average household saving over NIS 6,000 per month. On the other end of the saving scale was Ashkelon, where the average difference between income and outlays was NIS 948 per month. In terms of income, Rishon was far ahead of its immediate geographic neighbor Bat Yam, where the average monthly income was just NIS 11,486.

Tel Aviv, meanwhile, had the highest average income per individual, with residents earning an average of NIS 7,631 per month. Household income was lower than in Rishon LeTzion, however, because the households there had more members than those in Tel Aviv. The city was also where people spent the most – NIS 6,337 per individual per month. Households in Tel Aviv were also the biggest spenders in the country, at NIS 14,184 per month.

Bnei Brak’s distinction among the largest cities in Israel is that it has the highest number of households supported by transfer payments – with a quarter of all households earning their monthly income in this manner. That figure is double the national average. Eighty percent of residents of Ramat Gan and Ashdod earn their income from work.

The biggest household expense in all the cities surveyed was housing, with Tel Aviv residents paying the most; 30.9 percent of their household income is spent on that expense. Haifa residents paid the least percentage of their income on housing, averaging 21.1 percent of their income on that expense. Families in Yerushalayim and Be’er Sheva, meanwhile, spend the most on food; nearly 20 percent of their household income goes for that expense, given the larger than average families in those cities.