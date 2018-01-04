Israel Braces for Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 1:57 pm |

Fog and rain in the holy city of Tzfas as the storm front moves in, Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israelis across the country were bracing for a fierce storm bringing heavy rain and powerful winds from Thursday night through Shabbos morning.

The Yerushalayim municipality issued a storm advisory that residents should be prepared for precipitation and winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

“Residents and business owners are asked to keep areas clean, to ensure that garbage is

disposed of in garbage cans (so as to prevent garbage from blocking drainage openings).

Cut and remove trees and branches in private gardens in close proximity to cables,

check the safety of electrical systems, and equip them with emergency lighting and

heating kits,” the advisory read.

“Clear objects that are not secured and are at risk of falling, such as flowerpots, planters,

furniture and signs. Avoid standing under sheds, pergolas, huts or temporary structures,” it added.

The Education Ministry ordered all school field trips on Friday canceled in anticipation of the turbulent weather. Schools were planning to open as normal.