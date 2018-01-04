IDF Hits Terror Targets in Gaza After Three Rockets Hit Israel

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 3:34 am |

A view from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border shows rockets being fired by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (Albert Sadikov/Flash90, File)

IDF forces hit a “principal terror target” in Gaza overnight Wednesday, after at least three rockets fired by Gaza Arab terrorists hit open areas in southern Israel Wednesday afternoon and evening. Residents of some towns reported hearing explosions later Wednesday night, with officials saying that a fourth rocket had hit, but the IDF said it could not confirm that hit.

There had been concern when the Red Alert early warning system failed to sound Wednesday afternoon in response to the rocket fire. However, the system was activated later, when the third rocket hit. No injuries or damage were reported in any of the attacks.

In a statement, the IDF said that it would “continue to use all the means at our disposal to prevent attacks on Israeli residents. We are prepared for numerous scenarios and will act against any attempt to harm Israeli sovereignty.”

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.