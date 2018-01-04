Business Briefs – January 4, 2018

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 9:22 pm |

AP Explains: Who’s Affected by Computer Chip Security Flaw

Technology companies are scrambling to fix serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers and found in many of the world’s personal computers and smartphones. Either of the two hardware bugs discovered can be exploited to allow the memory content of a computer to be leaked. Such a leak could potentially expose stored passwords and other sensitive data, including personal photos, emails and instant messages.

Hyundai, VW, Ink Deals With All-Star Autonomous Vehicle Firm

DETROIT (AP) – Hyundai and Volkswagen each say they’re partnering with a U.S. autonomous vehicle tech firm led by former executives from Google, Tesla and Uber. The companies on Thursday announced partnerships with Aurora Innovation, started last year by ex-Google autonomous car chief Chris Urmson and others.

A Fantastic Year for Fund Investors: Everyone’s a Winner

NEW YORK (AP) – Nearly every fund made money over the course of 2017, which turned out to be one of the most enjoyable years ever for investors as improvements in corporate profits and economies around the world lifted markets. Even some of the biggest laggards of recent years shared in the gains, including funds that focus on Latin American stocks, commodities and other niches.