U.S. Reviewing Support for UNRWA

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 12:41 pm |

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) West Bank Field Office complex, in eastern Yerushalayim. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Following a warning from U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley that Palestinian refusal to resume peace talks could result in financial sanctions, Washington was reportedly actively evaluating its financial support for UNRWA, the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency, on Wednesday.

“We continue to review the impact and effectiveness of UNRWA’s aid programs,” a U.S. official told The Times of Israel. “This is prudent, and indeed, it is our duty to the American taxpayer.”

However, the official also noted UNRWA’s “important and life-saving humanitarian work, and [the U.S.] recognizes its role as a stabilizing force and a counterweight to violent extremism, which is essential for stability in the Middle East region.”

Meanwhile, a senior White House official on POTUS Tweets wrote: “The President is a master dealmaker and is as committed to trying to achieve the ultimate peace deal as ever, but he will not tolerate falsehoods being spread about America and our positions and he certainly will not spend taxpayer dollars, to subsidize those who spread them. In the meantime, we remain hard at work on our comprehensive peace plan which will benefit both Israelis and Palestinians and will be unveiled when it is ready and the time is right.”

Commenting on President Donald Trump’s position, Haley said: “I think the president has basically said that he doesn’t want to give any additional funding until the Palestinians are agreeing to come back to the negotiation table,” she said. “We’re trying to move for a peace process but if that doesn’t happen, the president is not going to continue to fund that situation.”

The United States was the biggest donor to UNRWA in 2016, giving $368,429,712. It is also the largest overall supplier of financial support for the Palestinians.