Rescued Long-Eared Owl Released in Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) -
owl Central Park, New York, owl
The injured owl Friday, being treated at the Wild Bird Fund. (Phyllis Tseng/Wild Bird Fund via AP)

Two workers for a company that normally treats birds as pests to be eradicated instead became saviors when they rescued a Long-eared owl that had struck a building in midtown Manhattan.

Barry Beck, vice president of the pest control company Assured Environments, and employee Paul Abbatantuono, spotted the owl lying on a 14th floor setback while responding to a call last week.

The pair wrapped the injured foot-long owl in a fleece jacket and brought her via subway to the Wild Bird Fund , a non-profit that rehabilitates sick and injured wildlife in New York City.

The owl on Monday, after treatment before being released in Central Park. (Andrew Garn via AP)

After a couple of days of care, the owl was released in Central Park Monday under a supermoon.

Long-eared owls can be recognized by their distinctive ear tufts that point straight up like exclamation marks.