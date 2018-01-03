Regional Briefs – January 3, 2018

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm |

Fire Breaks Out in Clintons’ Home

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. – A fire broke out briefly at the Secret Service annex of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home but the former first family was not home, The Associated Press reported. A call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday and the fire was put out by 3:15 p.m. The Clintons bought the home in 1999.

93-Year-Old World War II Vet Sworn In as Mayor

TINTON FALLS, N.J. – A 93-year-old World War II Navy veteran was sworn in Tuesday night as mayor of Tinton Falls, The Associated Press reported. Vito Perillo, a Republican, hadn’t thought he had a chance of winning, but decided to run following a pair of lawsuits that cost the borough $1.1 million.

Three Dozen Vehicles in Chain-Reaction Pile-Up

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – A major highway was closed for eight hours after three dozen vehicles, including 10 tractor trailers, were involved Tuesday in a chain-reaction crash, WHEC reported. One driver was killed and another severely injured as cars swerved in the snow.

3 Firefighters Hurt Battling 3-Building Brooklyn Fire

CROWN HEIGHTS – A massive fire that burned through three buildings overnight Wednesday injured three firefighters when a staircase they were climbing gave way, The Associated Press reported. All occupants self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Westchester Bans Guns Shows on Public Property

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County Executive George Latimer used his second day in office Tuesday to ban gun shows on county-owned property, The Associated Press reported. The Democrat says the county should not be in the business of helping sell weapons.

Cuomo Seeks New Office for Workforce Development

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to recreate a new state office that would focus on helping workers train in emerging industries, The Associated Press reported. He’ll seek $175 million from the Legislature for the office, which will coordinate the dozens of programs now handled by various agencies.