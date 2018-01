YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm |

Terrorists in Gaza fired mortar shells at southern Israel three times on Wednesday afternoon. B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, as the projectiles landed in open areas in the Eshkol region.

Warning sirens sounded on the third attack, though not on the first two. The IDF had no immediate explanation for the apparent failure in the system.