Death Penalty Bill Passes Preliminary Knesset Vote

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 9:52 am |

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Death Penalty Bill passed its first reading in the Knesset Wednesday, winning a narrow majority of 52 in favor to 49 against.

The law, which Liberman has been promoting for months, would allow military courts to impose the death penalty on terrorists by a vote of two out of three judges, instead of the current requirement of the unanimous votes of all three judges on a military tribunal.

Ministers Naftali Bennett, Uri Ariel and Yoav Galant, as well as the UTJ MKs, were absent from the vote.