BDE: Rabbi Elchanan Silber, Z”l

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 7:32 pm |

The Boro Park community is saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Rabbi Elchanan Silber, z”l, of Khal Chassidim. He was 69.

Born in Teveria to a family of prominent Slonimer chassidim, his father was Reb Meir Aryeh Yehudah Silber, z”l. He married the daughter of the Volya Rav, Harav Naftali Leifer-Klein, zt”l, who led the Khal Chassidim shul in Boro Park for many years. One of his brothers is Harav Michel Zilber, shlita.

Rabbi Silber, z”l, was renowned in Boro Park as a baal chessed par excellence, who dedicated time and effort to helping people afflicted with illness. At any given moment he could be found assisting patients in getting appointments with the right doctors, a particular specialty being babies in need of open heart surgery. His home was also open, with people who practically lived there. His sudden petirah has come as a great shock to the many who depended on his generosity and assistance.

The levayah will set out from the Shamgar Funeral Home in Yerushalayim at 2:30 PM on Thursday, passing through the large Slonimer Beis Medrash on the way to Har Hazeisim.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughters, grand- and great-grandchildren, as well as his brothers. Shiva will be held in Yerushalayim before his wife and children return to sit shiva at their home in Boro Park on Friday.