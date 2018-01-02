Trump Eyes Potential Talks Between North Korea, South Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 9:30 am |

A man watches a television screen showing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!” Trump added in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.