Knesset Raises Threshold to Cede Parts of Yerushalayim in Peace Talks

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 2:55 am |

View of the walls of the Old City of Yerushalayim and the Tower of David. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Knesset set a higher threshold early Tuesday for any future vote on ceding parts of Yerushalayim to the Palestinians.

The amendment to existing legislation passed by the Knesset raised from 61 to 80 the number of votes that would be required to approve any proposal to hand over part of the city to “a foreign party.”

“The authority to relinquish parts of the land is not in the hands of any Jew, nor of the Jewish people,” said Minister Naftali Bennett, whose Jewish Home party sponsored the amendment.

Some commentators, pointing to an existing law that already sets a similar high threshold for handing over territory in a land-for-peace deal, have said Jewish Home was essentially competing with Likud for support among the right-wing base.