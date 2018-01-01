Report: U.S. Greenlights Israeli Plan to Assassinate Iranian Commander

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 1, 2018 at 12:10 pm |

A Kuwaiti news source reported on Monday that the U.S. agreed to an Israeli plan to assassinate the Iranian general who oversees Tehran’s military interests in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

The alleged target of the assassination was Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force — the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for military and clandestine operations abroad.

Israeli news media quoted the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Jarida.

There was no comment on the report from either Israel or the U.S.

Three years ago, Israel sought a green light to eliminate Soleimani while he was in Syria near Damascus, but was refused by the Obama administration, according to al-Jarida. It quoted a source claiming that Washington at the time warned the Iranians of an Israeli plan, which was subsequently aborted.