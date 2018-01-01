Regional Briefs – January 1, 2018

Monday, January 1, 2018 at 8:03 pm |

Corruption Trial for Ex-Cuomo Aide Delayed

NEW YORK – The corruption trial of Joe Percoco, a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was postponed until Jan. 22 after the defense said they need more time to study late-arriving documents, The Associated Press reported. Percoco and three others are charged with bid-rigging and bribery.

Eric Garner’s Daughter Who Served as Spokesman Dies

NEW YORK – The daughter of Eric Garner, whose 2015 death during an arrest attempt helped spawn the Black Lives Matter movement, died Saturday after a weeklong hospital stay following a heart attack. Erica Garner, 27, became the family’s spokesman after his death.

Lady Justice Statue’s Return To Courthouse Delayed

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Efforts to reattach a restored, 190-year-old Lady Justice statue to the Morris County courthouse was put on hold Saturday after two unsuccessful attempts, The Associated Press reported. Its battered condition was revealed after Sandy struck in 2012.

Cuomo Proposes $34 Million Expansion of Stewart Airport

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a $34 million modernization of Stewart Airport to accommodate more international flights, The Associated Press reported. The airport, which could be renamed New York International, started offering trans-Atlantic flights last summer.

Burning Bystander Injured in Chase Planning $25M Lawsuit

JERSEY CITY – A burning bystander who was kicked and dragged by officers after a car chase ended in a crash filed notice Friday of a $25 million lawsuit, the Jersey Journal reported. Miguel Feliz said he had nothing to do with the chase. Four officers have been indicted.