IDF Soldier Injured in Terror Suspect Roundup

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 1, 2018 at 3:33 am |

Arabs throw rocks in a riot. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

One IDF soldier was injured lightly in a rock throwing attack by Arab rioters in the village of Kafr Halat, near Jenin. Soldiers were in the village to arrest rioters who had participated in terror activities in recent weeks, in a wide-ranging operation that saw soldiers nab terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria. Twelve arrests were made in the operation. The injured soldier was treated on site and then taken to a nearby hospital.

Overnight Sunday, security officials arrested a total of 38 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

Earlier Sunday, officials at Ashdod Port seized cargo sent from the United States to a resident of Jenin, which contained weapons and other items banned from export to Palestinian Authority-controlled cities. The cargo’s bill of lading listed the contents of the shipment as “personal items,” but was found to consist of knives, gas masks, military apparel and apparatus, and other items. All the items were confiscated and transferred to security forces for investigation.