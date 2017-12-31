Tefillos Requested as Vizhnitzer Rebbe, Shlita, Returns to Hospital

Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 3:10 am |

The Vizhniter Rebbe, shlita, returned to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on Motzoei Shabbos, after a suspected case of pneumonia.

The Rebbe has been hospitalized several times over the last few months, and, b’chasdei Shamayim, was released.

Family members of the Rebbe, shlita, reported that the Rebbe’s condition is stable.

The leading medical staff at the hospital are seeing that the Rebbe receives the best possible care and medical attention. Dr. David L. Reich, president and COO of Mount Sinai Hospital, personally tended to the Rebbe.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.