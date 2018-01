YERUSHALAYIM -

A Palestinian woman who assaulted IDF soldiers earlier this month was indicted on Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and preventing soldiers from carrying out their duties.

The indictment was filed in a military court against Nur Tamimi, 21, who kicked and slapped a soldier outside the family’s home in Nebi Saleh. With her in the provocation was her 16-year-old cousin Ahed.

The Military Advocate General requested that she remain in prison until the end of the legal proceedings.