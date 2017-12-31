NY Budget Director Challenges Federal Stand on Hudson Tunnel

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, December 31, 2017

New York state’s budget director insists an agreement is in place to have the federal government foot half the bill with New York and New Jersey for a $13 billion rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

Robert Mujica says in a letter Sunday to the deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration that the 50/50 deal was discussed at a meeting last August with President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, both governors, and a congressional delegation from the region.

His letter comes after K. Jane Williams said Friday there is no agreement.

Williams wrote such a federal investment is higher than past “mega projects” and would deplete the existing grant program.

Mujica says the Gateway Tunnel is critical to the long-term vitality of the entire Northeast region.