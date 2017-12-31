Minister Says ‘Murderous Regime’ in Tehran Will Fall

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm |

Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz. (Olivier Fitoussi/Pool)

Israel’s Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said on Sunday that Iran’s “murderous regime,” which has repeatedly threatened to wipe Israel off the map, will “disappear,” while Israel will “exist forever.”

“The chief of staff of the Iranian army said the State of Israel will not exist in 25 years, I say to him, the State of Israel will exist forever, but you and your colleagues in the murderous regime will disappear long before,” he said, according to Israel Radio.

“I wish success to the protesters in Iran who are fighting for freedom and democracy,” adds Katz.

There was as yet no comment on the Iranian protests from the Prime Minister’s Office or the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile on Sunday, an Iranian anti-regime protester said over Israel’s Channel 10 that the Iranian people are “taking to the streets spontaneously in most cities in Iran” and have concluded that they must “get to the root” of Iran’s problems, “the regime and the leadership.”

He said the protests, initially over economic hardship and banking corruption, had grown to a general protest against the regime.

The protester was shown with his features pixelated and used the pseudonym Muhsan to avoid reprisals from the Iranian authorities.