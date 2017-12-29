Arab Terrorist Rioter Injured in Rock-Throwing Melee

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, December 29, 2017 at 4:29 am |

One terrorist was shot and injured by IDF soldiers overnight Thursday, as soldiers operated in the village of Beit Omar, in the Gush Etzion region. Arab rioters threw rocks and firebombs at soldiers during the operation, and soldiers responded with anti-riot measures. The Arab rioter was being treated at a Yerushalayim hospital.

IDF soldiers overnight Thursday swept through village in the Chevron area and seized tens of thousands of shekels in “terror funds,” money paid by terror groups to Arabs for carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and security officers. The money is paid out by both Hamas and Fatah, the latter using official Palestinian Authority funds. The IDF has been cracking down on these payments, and has seized millions of shekels in cash and goods like vehicles and electronics in recent months.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.