Security Minister Erdan’s Vehicle Pummeled in Rock Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 4:14 am |

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Although many are not reported, rock attacks by Arabs against Israeli vehicles are common in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas – as well as in some parts of Yerushalayim, as Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan learned the hard way earlier this week. A report on the 0404 new site said that a vehicle Erdan was riding in was pummeled with a storm of rocks and bricks. B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was injured, but the vehicle sustained damage.

The incident occurred in the village of Abu Dis, during a tour Erdan Public Security Ministry officials were conducting of the security situation in the area. Erdan’s office confirmed the story, saying the minister and several officials “were involved in a study to increase security in the area. The rocks were thrown from the grounds of the Islamic University in Abu Dis, a well-known trouble spot. The incident just further confirms the need to increase security in this area and actively fight terrorists.”

Police said in a statement that Erdan’s vehicle had been accompanied by several patrol cars. When the attack took place, police used anti-riot measures against a mob that was throwing the stones at Erdan’s vehicle. “At no time was there any danger to the minister or his entourage, which continued to drive on. Police will continue their activity against rock throwers at all times and places, in order to better ensure the security of all Israelis.”

One witness said that Erdan kept his cool throughout the incident. “He remained calm, relying on the security forces to do their job. Erdan is the only minister who goes out into the field and enters hostile areas without trepidation, in order to better understand how to enhance security.”