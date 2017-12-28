Putin: St. Petersburg Supermarket Bombing Was an Act of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 2:54 am |

An interior view of a supermarket is seen after an explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, in this photo released by Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee on Thursday. (National Anti-Terrorism Committee/Handout via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a blast that ripped through a St. Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday, injuring shoppers, was an act of terrorism.

Putin was speaking at an awards ceremony in the Kremlin for Russian military servicemen and women who served in Syria.

“You know that yesterday in St. Petersburg a terrorist act was carried out,” Putin told the audience. “And that recently the Federal Security Service prevented another attempted terrorist act.”

Putin said the security situation in Russia would be much worse, however, if thousands of Russian citizens who had fought with Islamic State in Syria had been allowed to return home.