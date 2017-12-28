Kinus of Divrei Hisorerus V’Hesped for Hagaon Harav Rav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, Zt”l

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

Agudas Yisroel will be sponsoring a kinus for divrei hisorerus v’hesped for Hagaon Harav Rav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman zt”l.

The event will take place this Sunday, December 31st, at the Novominsker Yeshiva Bais Medrash, 6020 17th Avenue in Brooklyn, with maariv at 7:30 pm, followed by the program.

The speakers will be Harav Yaakov Perlow, Novominsker Rebbe, Rosh Agudas Yisroel; Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Hayeshiva, Slabodka; Harav Yeruchim Olshin, Rosh Hayeshiva, Bais Medrash Govoha; and Harav Avrohom Schorr, Morah D’Asra, Bais Medrash Nezer Gedalyahu.

The event is for men only.

The kinus will be available on AgudathIsrael.org and TorahAnytime.com, or via call-in number 212-444-1323 ext. 9.