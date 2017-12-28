Bomb Kills 6 People, Including Army Colonel, in Egypt’s Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) -

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 9:37 pm |

A roadside bomb planted by Islamic terrorists in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula hit a military vehicle on Thursday, killing six people, security and hospital officials said.

They said the bomb struck a military convoy that was patrolling an area just outside the town of Bir al-Abd in northern Sinai, killing a colonel who was the town’s military commander, a second officer and four soldiers.

Three more soldiers were wounded in the attack, they said.

Col. Tamer el-Rifaai, Egypt’s military spokesman, later confirmed the attack in a social media post, saying only one officer was killed and that the other five were soldiers.

Bir al-Abd was the scene of the deadliest terrorist attack against civilians in Egypt’s modern history, when militants killed 311 worshippers in a mosque on Nov. 24.

In a separate attack, a rocket-propelled grenade hit a police armored vehicle in central el-Arish, a coastal city in northern Sinai, killing one conscript. A firefight later erupted between the police and terrorists, and a civilian driving in the area was caught in the crossfire and killed, said the security and hospital officials. Three terrorists were killed in the gun battle, they added.