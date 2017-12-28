1,000 Daven at Kever Yehoshua Despite Palestinian Violence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm |

An estimated 1,000 people participated in tefillos at Kever Yehoshua bin Nun early Thursday morning, while an IDF escort protected them from Palestinian violence, The Times of Israel reported.

The Palestinians hurled rocks and firebombs at the soldiers assigned to provide security for the Jewish visitors at the site, in the village of Kifl Haris, northwest of the city of Ariel.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, and the event proceeded as planned.

Separately, Israeli security forces arrested 14 Palestinians in overnight raids throughout Yehudah and Shomron for suspected involvement in terror-related activities.

Yehudah and Shomron for suspected involvement in terror-related activities.