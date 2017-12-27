Knesset Passes Recommendations Bill After Filibuster Ends

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm |

MK David Amsalem defends his Recommendations Bill in a stormy Knesset session on Wednesday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Forty-five hours of filibuster – some of it acrimonious, some of it carried out in an almost empty hall – dragged to an end on Wednesday night as MKs cast their votes on the Recommendations Bill, which bars police investigators from making recommendations to prosecutors on whether to seek indictments.

After the final vote, the bill passed 59-54. The law applies to high-profile probes of government officials going forward but not to ongoing corruption cases such as those into PM Binyamin Netanyahu and a number of other Knesset members. Prosecutors will still be able to seek input from police investigators if necessary.

Shortly prior to the voting, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid had said that he would not accept the decision of the Knesset if it went in favor of the bill.

“Tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m., if the Recommendations Law passes, Yesh Atid will be at the High Court and will petition the court against the law. [The petition] is already written and is waiting to be submitted.”

Justice Minister Shaked upbraided him for it: “When you stand here and say that you will appeal to the High Court, you humiliate this Knesset.”

“As a Knesset member, I am ashamed. After countless hearings, you run to the Court, It is a disgrace,” she said.

Shaked’s Jewish Home party has been drafting another bill, no less controversial, which would amend the Basic Law to make it harder for the High Court to strike down legislation enacted by the Knesset.