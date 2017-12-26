UTJ Proposes: Prime Minister Must Have University Degree

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 3:44 am |

The Knesset building in Yerushalayim. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Although more identified with higher yeshivah studies than university education, MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman and other United Torah Judaism MKs are sponsoring a law that would require any candidate for Prime Minister to hold a university degree, as well as to have served in the IDF. The law would not be an issue for any current candidate for the Prime Minister’s seat – except for Yair Lapid.

In a codicil to the law, which is to be presented to the Ministerial Law Committee in the coming days, MK Rabbi Litzman writes that as the Prime Minister must make strategic decisions on matters of life and death, he needs to have a wide range of knowledge, both of world affairs and security matters. The Prime Minister also needs to have a good handle on economics, especially in an era when Israel is undergoing rapid and extensive economic reform.

Lapid’s name is not mentioned in the law, but speaking to Israel Radio, the Yesh Atid leader called the proposal “cynical, and I am constantly surprised by the expanding limits of the cynicism in this coalition. The only purpose of this law is to divide the country,” he said.