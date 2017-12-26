Israeli Embassy in Greece Defaced

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 3:16 am |

The Israeli embassy in Athens.

Extreme-left activists threw dozens of red paint bombs at the front of the Israeli embassy in Athens in protest of “Israel’s ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians,” Yediot Acharonot reported Tuesday.

In the newest protest, one of many that have been launched against Israel and the United States following President Donald Trump’s recognition of Yerushalayim as the capital of Israel, they announced their justification: “In 1949, after centuries of persecution, part of the Jewish people found a safe haven for a country that had a central place in the Jewish tradition,” they said. “But others lived in this country. How can people who oppose the persecution of one people agree to [allow persecution]?”

Demonstrations against Israel and the U.S. have taken place mainly in the Muslim world, including in Jordan, Turkey, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Most European countries have also declared their opposition to Trump’s moves.