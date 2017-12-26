After Confrontation With Terrorists’ Families, MK Oren Hazan Gets Extra Security

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 9:04 am |

MK Oren Hazan. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) has been given extra security after Hamas threatened him in the wake of a confrontation between him and family members of Hamas terrorists imprisoned in Israel. Commenting on the decision, MK Hazan said that the decision was that of the Knesset Guard. “I trust their opinion in these matters,” he said.

The extra security was provided in the wake of an incident Sunday at Naftha Prison in southern Israel, where many security prisoners are housed. Hazan went to the prison along with Eran Hermoni, director general of the Labor Party, and activists involved in seeking the return of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza. The group confronted families of terrorists, and Hazan got into a shouting match with them, throwing out epithets and asking “Who did you come to visit? What did your son do? Whom did he kill?”

Hamas responded with a threat on Hazan’s life. “We say to the pig Oren Hazan that our honor will not be compromised,” the terror group said in a statement. “We remind you, Hazan, that we have treated our prisoners from your army with proper Islamic morality. Ask Gilad Shalit with what gentleness and good-heartedness we treated him.” The statement said that Hazan had “violated the honor of our heroes, and we will not let this slide.”

Speaking to Channel 13, MK Hazan said that he was glad that he had confronted the terrorists’ families. “They know what their children did, and they fully support what they did. When you see these people you see they have murder in their eyes. You have to stand on your national pride and tell your truth.” He added that he would promote a law that would prevent such visits altogether.

“When a terror group holds our soldiers prisoner and we cannot visit them, the terrorists we hold should receive the same treatment. There is nothing wrong with a proposal like that.”

Four Israelis are currently missing in Gaza. They include civilians Avram Mengistu and Hisham a-Said, along with fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin. Shaul and Goldin went missing in August 2014, during Operation Protective Edge.

Hamas has demanded the release of dozens of remains of terrorists in return for the release of the remains of Shaul and Goldin, and dozens of live terrorists in return for the release of the live Israelis. Israel in 2011 released 1,027 terrorists in exchange for Gilad Shalit, who had been held hostage by Hamas for over five years.