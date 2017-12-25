Regional Briefs – December 25, 2017

Monday, December 25, 2017 at 8:26 pm |

Truck Crashes Into Stores, Sparks Fire

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A man stole a pickup truck and sped-crashed into a commercial building early Monday, sparking a fire and displacing residents, The Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old driver was arrested on a slew of charges.

NY to Require Shelters to Check Strays for Microchips

ALBANY – Beginning in March, New York state will require animal shelters to check stray and abandoned animals for microchips, The Associated Press reported. The measure, signed into law last week, also requires them to make an effort to notify owners within 24 hours.

NY to Purchase Mountain In Southern Adirondacks

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. – New York is buying a mountain in the Adirondacks. The Open Space Institute has acquired a tract including scenic Huckleberry Mountain with plans to transfer ownership to the state, The Associated Press reported. The mountain has an existing trail and dozens of rock-climbing routes.

Police Arrest Man in String Of Manhattan Robberies

NEW YORK – The man behind a string of eight robberies in Manhattan was arrested Saturday after terrorizing the neighborhood for two months, The Associated Press reported. Frank Peterson’s, 65, latest incident was last Monday, when he pulled a knife on a 78-year-old victim inside her apartment building and stole two rings and cash.

Cop Who Kicked Handcuffed Man in Head Resigns

PENNS GROVE, N.J. – A police officer seen on a dashcam kicking a handcuffed man in the head resigned after he was charged and suspended, NJ.com reported. George Manganaro and another officer was speaking to a burglary suspect who was sitting on the ground. When he tried to get up he was kicked so hard his hat flew off.

Man Who Killed Trooper in 1974 Released on Parole

ALBANY – A man who killed a state trooper 43 years ago is free on parole after a police union’s efforts to keep him in prison failed, The Associated Press reported. John Ruzas, 74, had been sentenced to 25 years to life for killing Emerson Dillon.