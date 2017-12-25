Norway Joins Denmark in Banning Funds to Pro-BDS NGOs

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 25, 2017 at 4:43 pm |

Just a day after Denmark announced a cutoff of funds to Palestinian NGOs promoting BDS, Norway has said it will do the same, according to media reports Monday night.

“Boycott creates distance, while the Norwegian government believes in dialogue and cooperation to create mutual trust as part of the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” it said in an official statement.

Starting in 2018, the state will not support organizations participating in or supporting boycotts against Israel.

In Yerushalayim, Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan in response welcomed the Norwegian decision as “an additional and vital step to harm boycott organizations.”