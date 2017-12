Monday, December 25, 2017 at 7:33 am |

A partial view of the crowd at the hesped in Modiin Illit, Sunday. (Moshe Goldstein)

An atzeres hesped was held in Modiin Illit on Sunday in honor of the shivah of the Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Shteinman, zt”l.

The Sanzer Rebbe delivers a hesped. (Moshe Goldstein)

Maspidim included: the Sanzer Rebbe, shlita; Hagaon Harav Meir Greineman, shlita; and Hagaon Harav Avraham Yitzchak Barzel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Mir-Brachfeld.

Harav Meir Greineman. (Moshe Goldstein)

Harav Avraham Yitzchak Barzel. (Moshe Goldstein)