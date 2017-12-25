China Urges Restraint After N. Korea Calls Sanctions ‘War’

BEIJING (AP) -

Monday, December 25, 2017 at 4:21 am |

South Korean army soldiers step down from a military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The Chinese government has urged countries to act with restraint and work to ease tensions after North Korea called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country “an act of war” that violates its sovereignty.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday that nations should “exercise restraint and make positive and constructive efforts to de-escalate tensions on the [Korean] Peninsula.”

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

Hua said the new U.N. resolution emphasizes “not inflicting adverse humanitarian impact” on North Koreans and not affecting regular economic activities, humanitarian assistance and the activities of the diplomatic missions in North Korea.