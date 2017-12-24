New Law Would Ban MKs From Setting Their Own Salaries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 5:54 am |

The Knesset building in Yerushalayim.

The Ministerial Law Committee on Sunday will discuss a law proposed by MK Yael German (Yesh Atid) that would change the way Knesset members’ salaries are set. Currently, MKs vote on their own pay raises; German’s proposal would transfer that responsibility to an external committee.

MKs’ salaries are currently aligned to the average salary in the economy, which critics say take advantage of the inequalities in salaries in the economy. As salaries grow in the higher-income groups, MKs make more money. German believes that this is wasteful, and that MKs should be paid on a lower scale.

“It is not clear to me why the Knesset insists that the cat be in charge of the cream,” German said. “This is against proper civil administration. The method by which salaries are set must change. According to the current method, the more unemployed people there are and the higher the minimum wage rises, the more MKs will earn. The law I am proposing will ensure that an independent, external panel will be in charge of setting salaries, something that should have been done a long time ago.”