France Mobilizes 100,000 Security Personnel for the End of Year Celebrations

PARIS (AP) -

Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 6:02 pm |

France’s government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the end of year season as fears of extremist attacks remain high.

The additional security will focus on markets, shopping centers, religious buildings, public transport and tourist sites.

Citing “the context of a still-elevated terrorist threat,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement that 97,000 security force personnel are mobilized for protection Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the holiday security, the ministry said extra policing was ordered around religious sites earlier this month, and in January, “to allow the celebration of these festivities in good conditions.”

A new anti-terrorism law championed by President Emmanuel Macron’s government enshrines extra police powers as a result of multiple Islamic extremist attacks that killed more than 200 people in 2015-2016.