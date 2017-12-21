Community

Rabbi Leibish Lish Celebrates Sholom Rubashkin’s Release

Rabbi Leibish Lish, the fourth grade rebbi at Yeshivah Karlin Stolin, marks off Sholom Rubashkin’s name from a tefillah list in his classroom. Rabbi Lish’s class had been davening for five people, and three of them — Yanky Ostreicher, Moshe Ziegelman and Mr. Rubashkin — are now free. Rabbi Lish was especially gratified to dance Wednesday night with Sholom Rubashkin. He and a rebbi in Detroit had their talmidim write letters to Mr. Rubashkin every single week for the past seven years.

 