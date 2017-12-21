Want up-to-the-
December 23, 2017
December 23, 2017
ה' טבת תשע"ח
ה' טבת תשע"ח
Rabbi Leibish Lish Celebrates Sholom Rubashkin’s Release
Rabbi Leibish Lish, the fourth grade rebbi at Yeshivah Karlin Stolin, marks off Sholom Rubashkin’s name from a tefillah list in his classroom. Rabbi Lish’s class had been davening for five people, and three of them — Yanky Ostreicher, Moshe Ziegelman and Mr. Rubashkin — are now free. Rabbi Lish was especially gratified to dance Wednesday night with Sholom Rubashkin. He and a rebbi in Detroit had their talmidim write letters to Mr. Rubashkin every single week for the past seven years.
