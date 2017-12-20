NYC Council Approves Two More Anti-Cop Bills

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm |

New York’s City Council on Tuesday night approved two more bills limiting the ability of police officers, legislation that the city’s largest police union opposed as anti-cop.

The bills, together called the Right to Know Act, require officers to hand out business cards and give a reason for stopping someone in many interactions. They also require police to inform people of their right not to consent to a search if consent is required.

Police union officials said the bills will discourage officers from proactively addressing the threat of crime and terrorism. However, some minority activists were against the bills since they were watered down.

Police union president Patrick Lynch said his members had no input on the bills, which have languished in the council for years. Melissa Mark-Viverito finally pushed them through during her final session as Speaker.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he supports the legislation.