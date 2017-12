NY State Population Nearing 20 Million, Census Says

ALBANY (AP) -

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm |

The U.S. Census says New York state’s population bumped up slightly to 19.85 million.

The annual Census state population estimates released Wednesday show New York with 13,113 more people on July 1.

New York remains the fourth most populous state after California, Texas and Florida.

The state’s year-to-year growth rate of less than 0.1 percent lagged the national growth rate of 0.72 percent.

New York’s population count continued to benefit from new immigrants, though the state also continued to lose residents to other states. If the population growth continues through the next census in 2020 the state will lose a congressional district.