IDF Ethics Author Criticizes Response to Slapping Provocation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 8:27 pm |

Military ethics does not require soldiers to behave passively in the face of verbal and even violent provocation by civilians, said the author of the IDF’s ethics code, commenting Wednesday on an incident, which was filmed, in which a soldier offered no response to slaps and kicks from two Palestinian women.

Prof. Asa Kasher, who wrote the book on ethics, told The Jerusalem Post that “what we saw [in the film] is seemingly not the best professional way of solving the problem. Because when people interfere with the activities of military troops, the behavior should be stopped, it cannot be ignored.”

“Within a few minutes the situation should have included female Border Police officers who should have arrested the girls and not just allow them to continue,” Kasher said.

“The women interfered in their military activity, undoubtedly, and that was a problem that had to be solved, effectively, and in accordance with IDF values.”

Meanwhile, as IDF Central Command conducts an investigation, the two soldiers involved returned to operational duty with the backing of their superior officers.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke on behalf of the soldiers, saying: “Anyone who watched the incident understands how the IDF is a moral and ethical army. I back all soldiers. No soldier is a computer, and no one knows how to make the right decision every second, so I give my support to both Elazar Azaria and the soldiers from the incident that was filmed.”