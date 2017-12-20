Haley to U.N. Members: U.S. Will Be ‘Taking Names’ on Jerusalem Vote

WASHINGTON (AP/Reuters) -

The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is serving notice the U.S. “will be taking names” on a U.N. General Assembly vote Thursday on a nonbinding resolution criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

Emergency sessions of the General Assembly are rare, and Haley chose her Twitter account Tuesday to speak out. She says in the post, “We’re always asked to do more & give more.”

She added, “So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl [people], abt [about] where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us.”

The letter that Nikki Haley sent to members of the U.N.

In a letter to dozens of U.N. states on Tuesday, Haley warned that the United States would remember those who voted for the resolution criticizing the U.S. decision.

“The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us. We will take note of each and every vote on this issue,” Haley wrote.

Under a 1950 resolution, an emergency special session can be called for the U.N. General Assembly to consider a matter “with a view to making appropriate recommendations to members for collective measures” if the Security Council fails to act.

Only 10 such sessions have been convened – five of them about Israel – and the last time the General Assembly met in such a session was in 2009 regarding East Jerusalem and Palestinian territories. Thursday’s meeting will be a resumption of that session.

The draft U.N. resolution calls on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Haley said on Monday that the resolution was vetoed in the Security Council in defense of U.S. sovereignty and the U.S. role in the Middle East peace process. She criticized it as an insult to Washington and an embarrassment to council members.