Regional Briefs – December 19, 2017

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm |

NY School Bus Drivers Can Respond to Allergy Attacks

ALBANY – A new law that took effect Tuesday in New York state allows school bus drivers to administer EpiPens in an emergency, The Associated Press reported. The measure adds bus drivers to the list of school workers allowed to administer the medicine.

NY State Comptroller Warns Debt to Grow to $63.7B

ALBANY – New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says state debt is projected to grow to $63.7 billion within months, or $3,100 per person, The Associated Press reported. This amount is three times the median for all states. Interest payments will be $8.2 billion by 2022.

Ft. Ticonderoga to Restore First U.S. Summer Home

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. – Fort Ticonderoga was awarded a $2.45 million state grant to restore a historic structure that’s considered one of the nation’s first summer homes, The Associated Press reported. The Pavilion was built in 1826 by William Ferris Pell, a wealthy New York merchant who bought the fort.

Not Fake News: ‘Whatever’ Tops List of Annoying Words

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The shoulder-shrugging “whatever” annoys Americans more than other phrases for the ninth straight year, but “fake news” is coming on strong, according to the annual Marist College poll. Also on the list is “no offense, but,” “literally,” and “you know what I mean.”

Statue of Liberty’s Light Dimming This Week

NEW YORK – Some lights are being switched off at the Statue of Liberty this week as the National Park Service performs work on the island, The Associated Press reported. Lady Liberty’s torch, crown and pedestal colonnade will still be lit, with help from a backup generator.