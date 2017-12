NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, December 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm |

New York City’s Education Department says 19 of the city’s worst-performing schools will be closed or merged.

The New York Times reports that 14 of the schools are part of the city’s Renewal Schools program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the program about three years ago.

Renewal Schools is slated to cost $582 million by the end of this academic year.