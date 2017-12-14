Uruguay Insists Tel Aviv Is Israel’s Capital

YERUSHALAYIM -

World Trade Center in Montevideo. (Marcelo Campi)

The furor over the status of Yerushalayim has now made itself felt in relations between Israel and Uruguay, as Montevideo rejected criticism of its reference to Tel Aviv as the capital, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency said on Thursday.

“Surprised and disappointed to hear the chancellor declaring that Tel Aviv is the capital of Israel. Capaz Salto [the second largest city] is the capital of Uruguay? Israel has a capital, Jerusalem, for 70 years. The Knesset, the ministries, the residence of the Prime Minister and the President, the Supreme Court, are there,” Israeli ambassador to Uruguay Nina Ben-Ami tweeted on December 7.

The ambassador was summoned to Uruguay’s foreign ministry office “in order to provide explanations on her comments,” the ministry announced. Ben-Ami was urged “to maintain government exchanges through the corresponding official channels,” reported the Aurora news website. She had used a private twitter account to express her view.

The Uruguayan position was related to Ben-Ami “within the framework of the traditional relationship of friendship and cooperation that unites” both countries, the ministry’s statement read.